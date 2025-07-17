Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Zigly sets up its experience center facility at Khar West, Mumbai

Zigly sets up its experience center facility at Khar West, Mumbai

Last Updated : Jul 17 2025 | 3:17 PM IST
Zigly, (Cosmo First ) India's first tech-enabled omnichannel pet care brand continues its strategic expansion across the country with its first foray into the Mumbai market. As part of the expansion in Western India, Zigly acquired the established Small Animal Clinic & Surgical Centre in Khar West, converting it to a full-fledged Zigly pet care ecosystem. This aligns with Zigly's growth trajectory, which has seen its ARR (net revenue) reach approximately Rs 56 crore (as of Feb 2025), with targets to more than double in the next 1-2 years.

Zigly's experience center facility is located at Ground floor, Matru Mandir, Shop no.1 and 2, 18th Rd, Khar West, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400052, spanning over 1520 sq. ft. With an existing customer base of more than 25,000 pet parents, respected veterinarians Dr. Sanjiv and Dr. Rajni Rajadhyaksha founded the centre.

First Published: Jul 17 2025 | 3:04 PM IST

