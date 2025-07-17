Satin Creditcare Network opens its first branch in Aizawl, Mizoram

Satin Creditcare Network (SCNL) marks its presence in Mizoram with the opening of its first branch in Aizawl, taking its total count to 26 states and 4 union territories. This move establishes SCNL as the first leading micro finance institute to enter the state, aiming to bolster financial inclusion and drive economic development nationwide.

SCNL manages a robust portfolio of over Rs. 1,500 crore and runs 165 active branches in the Northeast alone as of 30 June 2025.

