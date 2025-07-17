Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Satin Creditcare Network opens its first branch in Aizawl, Mizoram

Satin Creditcare Network opens its first branch in Aizawl, Mizoram

Image
Last Updated : Jul 17 2025 | 3:17 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Satin Creditcare Network (SCNL) marks its presence in Mizoram with the opening of its first branch in Aizawl, taking its total count to 26 states and 4 union territories. This move establishes SCNL as the first leading micro finance institute to enter the state, aiming to bolster financial inclusion and drive economic development nationwide.

SCNL manages a robust portfolio of over Rs. 1,500 crore and runs 165 active branches in the Northeast alone as of 30 June 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Zigly sets up its experience center facility at Khar West, Mumbai

Waaree Renewable Technologies consolidated net profit rises 205.44% in the June 2025 quarter

HDFC Asset Management Company consolidated net profit rises 23.82% in the June 2025 quarter

LMW consolidated net profit rises 4.08% in the June 2025 quarter

Jupiter Infomedia consolidated net profit declines 46.37% in the June 2025 quarter

First Published: Jul 17 2025 | 3:08 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story