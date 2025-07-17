Waaree Renewable Technologies consolidated net profit rises 205.44% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 155.21% to Rs 603.19 crore

Net profit of Waaree Renewable Technologies rose 205.44% to Rs 86.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 28.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 155.21% to Rs 603.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 236.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.603.19236.3519.4917.38118.8140.81116.5739.2786.4428.30

