HDFC Asset Management Company consolidated net profit rises 31.45% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 39.22% to Rs 934.63 crore

Net profit of HDFC Asset Management Company rose 31.45% to Rs 641.36 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 487.92 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 39.22% to Rs 934.63 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 671.32 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.934.63671.3281.7375.85854.74649.92839.85636.83641.36487.92

