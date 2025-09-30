HDFC Bank allots 33.50 lakh equity shares under ESOS

HDFC Bank has allotted today 33,50,606 equity shares to the employees of the Bank pursuant to exercise of options under its Employees Stock Options Scheme (ESOS).

The Paid-up Share Capital of the Bank will accordingly increase from 15,36,03,47,948 equity shares of Re. 1/- each to 15,36,36,98,554 equity shares of Re.1/- each.

