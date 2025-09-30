Home / Markets / Capital Market News / HDFC Bank allots 33.50 lakh equity shares under ESOS

HDFC Bank allots 33.50 lakh equity shares under ESOS

Last Updated : Sep 30 2025 | 4:50 PM IST
HDFC Bank has allotted today 33,50,606 equity shares to the employees of the Bank pursuant to exercise of options under its Employees Stock Options Scheme (ESOS).

The Paid-up Share Capital of the Bank will accordingly increase from 15,36,03,47,948 equity shares of Re. 1/- each to 15,36,36,98,554 equity shares of Re.1/- each.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Sep 30 2025 | 4:40 PM IST

