Market slides for 7th day; Nifty ends below 24,650

The domestic equity indices ended with small cuts today, extending their decline for the eighth straight session, as volatility from NSEs F&O monthly contract expiry and caution ahead of the RBIs MPC meeting weighed on investor sentiment. The Nifty settled below the 24,650 mark. Media, consumer durables and realty shares declined, while PSU Bank, metal and auto stocks advanced.

As per provisional closing data, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, declined 97.32 points or 0.12% to 80,267.62. The Nifty 50 index lost 23.80 points or 0.10% to 24,611.10. In eight consecutive trading sessions, the Sensex plummeted 3.31% and the Nifty tumbled 3.20%.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index added 0.04%, while the S&P BSE Small-Cap index ended flat. The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 2,072 shares rose and 2,019 shares fell. A total of 169 shares were unchanged. The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, dropped 2.63% to 11.07. New Listing: Shares of Anand Rathi Share & Stock Brokers were at Rs 445.20 on the BSE, representing a premium of 7.54% compared with the issue price of Rs 414. The scrip was listed at Rs 432.10, exhibiting a premium of 4.37% to the issue price.

The stock has hit a high of Rs 446.60 and a low of Rs 432. On the BSE, over 10.26 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter. Shares of Solarworld Energy Solutions were at Rs 322.50 on the BSE, representing a discount of 8.12% compared with the issue price of Rs 351. The scrip was listed at Rs 389, exhibiting a premium of 10.83% to the issue price. The stock has hit a high of Rs 389 and a low of Rs 330.30. On the BSE, over 4.27 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter.

Shares of Jaro Institute of Technology Management & Research were at Rs 752 on the BSE, representing a discount of 15.51% compared with the issue price of Rs 890. The scrip was listed at 890, matching the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock has hit a high of Rs 890 and a low of Rs 735.05. On the BSE, over 1.79 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter. Shares of Seshaasai Technologies were at Rs 409 on the BSE, representing a discount of 3.31% compared with the issue price of Rs 423. The scrip was listed at Rs 436, exhibiting a premium of 3.07% to the issue price.

The stock has hit a high of Rs 436.95 and a low of Rs 405.80. On the BSE, over 5.94 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter. IPO Update: Pace Digitek received bids for 3,81,77,988 shares as against 2,76,06,555 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 15:15 IST on Tuesday (30 September 2025). The issue was subscribed 1.38 times. The issue opened for bidding on Thursday (25 September 2025) and it will close on Tuesday (30 September 2025). The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 115 and Rs 121 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 120 equity shares and in multiples thereof.

Glottis received bids for 1,52,32,224 shares as against 2,01,23,929 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 15:16 IST on Tuesday (30 September 2025). The issue was subscribed 0.76 times. The issue opened for bidding on Monday (29 September 2025) and it will close on Wednesday (1 October 2025). The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 120 and Rs 129 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 114 equity shares and in multiples thereof. Om Freight Forwarders received bids for 1,48,93,758 shares as against 79,16,945 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 15:20 IST on Tuesday (30 September 2025). The issue was subscribed 1.88 times.

The issue opened for bidding on Monday (29 September 2025) and it will close on Friday (3 October 2025). The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 128 and Rs 135 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 111 equity shares and in multiples thereof. Fabtech Technologies received bids for 1,17,08,325 shares as against 1,20,60,000 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 15:21 IST on Tuesday (30 September 2025). The issue was subscribed 0.97 times. The issue opened for bidding on Monday (29 September 2025) and it will close on Wednesday (1 October 2025). The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 181 and Rs 191 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 75 equity shares and in multiples thereof.

Advance Agrolife received bids for 43,72,650 shares as against 1,35,09,004 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 15:22 IST on Tuesday (30 September 2025). The issue was subscribed 0.32 times. The issue opened for bidding on Tuesday (30 September 2025) and it will close on Friday (3 October 2025). The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 95 and Rs 100 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 150 equity shares and in multiples thereof. Buzzing Index: The Nifty Media index fell 1.23% to 1,542.95. The index dropped 5.3% in the six consecutive trading sessions.

Prime Focus (down 5%), Nazara Technologies (down 4.17%), PVR Inox (down 2.36%), Tips Music (down 1.53%), Sun TV Network (down 0.99%), Network 18 Media & Investments (down 0.17%), Zee Entertainment Enterprises (down 0.13%) fell. On the other hand, Hathway Cable & Datacom (up 1.61%), D B Corp Ltd (up 1.05%) and Saregama India (up 0.9%) edged lower. Stocks in Spotlight: Blue Dart Express surged 2.38% after the company announced the average shipment price hike of 9% to 12%, depending on product variabilities and the customers shipping profile, effective from 1st January 2026. DCX Systems added 2.42% after the company received purchase orders totaling approximately Rs 49.89 crore from its customers as part of its regular business operations.

Atishay added 1.61% after the company bagged a rate contract by Goa Electronics (GEL), a government of Goa company & subsidiary of EDC, for the empanelment of agencies to provide information technology (IT)-related manpower. Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) advanced 2.07% after the company received a letter of award from Madhya Pradesh Power Generating Company (MPPGCL) for two supercritical thermal power projects in the state. The contracts cover EPC packages for the 1x660 MW Amarkantak unit 6 and 1x660 MW Satpura unit 12 plants. The scope of work includes supply of equipment, civil works, and erection & commissioning. The combined order lies between Rs 13,000 crore and Rs 15,000 crore (excluding taxes & duties).

Oriental Rail Infrastructure shed 1.95%. The company announced that it has received an order worth Rs 4.43 crore from the Modern Coach Factory (MCF), Raebareli, a unit of Indian Railways. Hindustan Construction Company (HCC) fell 1.35%. The company signed a strategic memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Konkan Railway Corporation (KRCL) to jointly execute large-scale transport infrastructure projects across India and international markets. Ceinsys Tech rose 0.69%. The company said that it has secured an order from the Maharashtra Remote Sensing Application Centre (MRSAC) worth Rs 3.17 crore for conducting Detailed Soil Survey & Mapping under the National Soil Mapping Programme (NSMP).

RailTel Corporation of India shed 0.56%. The company announced that it has received the work order worth Rs 37.53 crore from Visakhapatnam Port Authority. Global Markets: European shares traded lower on Tuesday as investors keep an eye on U.S. President Donald Trumps trade tariffs and continued political deadlock in the U.S. Asian market ended mixed as Chinas official reading showed manufacturing activity contracted for a sixth straight month. The Chinese Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index came in at 49.8, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed. While still in contraction, the latest reading was the strongest since March. Meanwhile, private surveyor RatingDogs manufacturing purchasing managers index came in at 51.2 for September, marking its highest level since May.

Investors are also awaiting the Reserve Bank of Australias (RBA) interest rate decision later in the day. As per media reports, the RBA is expected to hold its cash rate steady at 3.6%, as high inflation has restricted its ability to loosen monetary policy. U.S. markets remained cautious as the risk of a government shutdown grew, with Vice President JD Vance warning that talks between President Trump and Democrats had stalled. A closure would delay key jobs data, leaving the Labor Departments JOLTS report on August openings as the main focus ahead of Fridays September employment report. Overnight stateside, the three major averages closed higher. The S&P 500 rose as Wall Street regained some of its footing after a week in which the artificial intelligence trade lost a bit of steam.