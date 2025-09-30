Home / Markets / Capital Market News / CG Power & Industrial Solutions allots 23,000 equity shares under ESOP

CG Power & Industrial Solutions allots 23,000 equity shares under ESOP

Image
Last Updated : Sep 30 2025 | 3:50 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
CG Power & Industrial Solutions has allotted 23,000 equity shares under ESOP on 30 September 2025. Consequently, on allotment of the above equity shares, the paid-up equity share capital of the Company stands increased from Rs. 3,14,93,93,618 to Rs. 3,14,94,39,618 comprising of 1,57,47,19,809 equity shares of face value of Rs. 2/- each.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

RBL Bank enters into bancassurance partnership with Life Insurance Corporation of India

Nifty below 24,650; media shares decline

BSE SME Bharatrohan Airborne Innovations takes off with modest lift on market debut

BHEL gains after bagging EPC contracts from MPPGCL

CFF Fluid Control bags equipment supply contract from Indian Navy

First Published: Sep 30 2025 | 3:31 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story