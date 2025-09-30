CG Power & Industrial Solutions allots 23,000 equity shares under ESOP

CG Power & Industrial Solutions has allotted 23,000 equity shares under ESOP on 30 September 2025. Consequently, on allotment of the above equity shares, the paid-up equity share capital of the Company stands increased from Rs. 3,14,93,93,618 to Rs. 3,14,94,39,618 comprising of 1,57,47,19,809 equity shares of face value of Rs. 2/- each.

