Nifty September futures trade at premium

NSE India VIX tumbled 3.21% to 11.

The Nifty September 2025 futures closed at 24,787, a premium of 175.9 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 24,611.10 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index lost 23.80 points or 0.10% to 24,611.10.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, dropped 3.21% to 11.

Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank and Infosys were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The September 2025 F&O contracts will expire on 30 September 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News