HDFC Bank jumps after Q2 PAT rises 5% YoY to Rs 16,821 cr

HDFC Bank rallied 3.53% to Rs 1,740.45 after the company reported 5.29% increase in standalone net profit to Rs 16,820.97 crore in Q2 FY25 as compared with Rs 15,976.11 crore in Q2 FY24. Total income rose 9.05% YoY to Rs 85,499.64 crore during the quarter as compared with Rs 78,406.23 crore in Q2 FY24. Total income rose 9.05% YoY to Rs 85,499.64 crore during the quarter as compared with Rs 78,406.23 crore in Q2 FY24. Profit before tax (PBT) jumped 11.19% YoY to Rs 22,005.28 crore in Q2 FY25. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Net interest income (NII) increased 10% to Rs 30,110 crore in Q2 FY25 as compared with Rs 27,390 crore in Q2 FY24. Core net interest margin was at 3.46% on total asset in Q2 FY25.

Total deposits were at Rs 25,00,100 crore as of 30 September 2024, an increase of 15.1% over 30 September 2023. CASA deposits grew 8.1%, comprising 35.3 of total deposits as of September 2024.

Gross advances stood at Rs 25,19,000 crore as on 30 September 2024, registering a growth of 7% YoY. Retail loans jumped 11.3%, commercial and rural banking loans grew by 17.4% and corporate and other wholesale loans grew by 12%. Overseas advances constituted 1.7% of total advances.

On the asset quality front, the bank's gross non-performing assets (NPAs) stood at Rs 34,250.62 crore as on 30 September 2024 as against Rs 33,025.69 crore as on 30 June 2024 and Rs 31,577.89 crore as on 30 September 2023.

The ratio of gross NPAs to gross advances increased to 1.36% as on 30 September 2024 as against 1.33% as on 30 June 2024 and 1.34% as on 30 September 2023.

The ratio of net NPAs to net advances stood at 0.41% as on 30 September 2024 as against 0.39% as on 30 June 2024 and 0.35% as on 30 September 2023.

Pre-provision operating profit (PPOP) increased 27.24% YoY to Rs 23,884.64 crore during the quarter ended September 2024.

The total credit cost ratio was at 0.43% in Q2 FY25, as compared to 0.49% for the quarter ending 30 September 2023.

The bank's total capital adequacy ratio (CAR) as per basel III guidelines was at 19.8% as on 30 September 2024 as compared to 19.5% as on 30 September 2023. Tier 1 CAR was at 17.8% and common equity tier 1 capital ratio was at 17.3% as of 30 September 2024.

HDFC Bank is private sector lender. As of 30 September 2024, the bank's distribution network was at 9,092 branches and 20,993 ATMs across 4,088 cities / towns as against 7,945 branches and 20,596 ATMs across 3,836 cities / towns as of September 2024.

