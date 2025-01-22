Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Real Estate shares slide

Last Updated : Jan 22 2025 | 2:05 PM IST
Real Estate stocks were trading with losses, with the BSE Realty index falling 392.37 points or 5.51% at 6732.71 at 13:41 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Realty index, Macrotech Developers Ltd (down 7.06%), Godrej Properties Ltd (down 6.53%),Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (down 6.05%),Oberoi Realty Ltd (down 5.77%),Anant Raj Ltd (down 5.43%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Sobha Ltd (down 5.39%), DLF Ltd (down 4.94%), Brigade Enterprises Ltd (down 4.91%), Phoenix Mills Ltd (down 4.4%), and SignatureGlobal India Ltd (down 3.18%).

At 13:41 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 1461.95 or 2.83% at 50252.67.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 368.35 points or 2.46% at 14576.89.

The Nifty 50 index was down 3.15 points or 0.01% at 23021.5.

The BSE Sensex index was up 34.16 points or 0.05% at 75872.52.

On BSE,753 shares were trading in green, 3116 were trading in red and 118 were unchanged.

First Published: Jan 22 2025 | 2:00 PM IST

