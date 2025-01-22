Power shares fall

Power stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the BSE Power index falling 184.74 points or 2.79% at 6427.45 at 13:41 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Power index, CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd (down 4.69%), Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (down 4.3%),Torrent Power Ltd (down 4.1%),Suzlon Energy Ltd (down 4.09%),Tata Power Company Ltd (down 3.63%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Adani Green Energy Ltd (down 3.04%), NHPC Ltd (down 2.83%), JSW Energy Ltd (down 2.78%), ABB India Ltd (down 2.37%), and Adani Power Ltd (down 2.34%).

At 13:41 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 1461.95 or 2.83% at 50252.67.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 368.35 points or 2.46% at 14576.89.

The Nifty 50 index was down 3.15 points or 0.01% at 23021.5.

The BSE Sensex index was up 34.16 points or 0.05% at 75872.52.

On BSE,753 shares were trading in green, 3116 were trading in red and 118 were unchanged.

