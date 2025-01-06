Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Volumes spurt at AIA Engineering Ltd counter

Last Updated : Jan 06 2025 | 11:16 AM IST
AIA Engineering Ltd notched up volume of 12160 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 9.92 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1226 shares

Aegis Logistics Ltd, FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd, KIOCL Ltd, Marico Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 06 January 2025.

AIA Engineering Ltd notched up volume of 12160 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 9.92 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1226 shares. The stock slipped 0.84% to Rs.3,352.75. Volumes stood at 896 shares in the last session.

Aegis Logistics Ltd registered volume of 1.22 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 4.74 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 25803 shares. The stock rose 11.84% to Rs.906.20. Volumes stood at 16843 shares in the last session.

FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd registered volume of 5.17 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 3.4 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.52 lakh shares. The stock rose 4.14% to Rs.174.70. Volumes stood at 2.2 lakh shares in the last session.

KIOCL Ltd notched up volume of 1.34 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 3.36 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 40054 shares. The stock rose 11.33% to Rs.443.15. Volumes stood at 9867 shares in the last session.

Marico Ltd saw volume of 54822 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 2.64 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 20793 shares. The stock dropped 2.41% to Rs.645.00. Volumes stood at 58151 shares in the last session.

First Published: Jan 06 2025 | 11:00 AM IST

