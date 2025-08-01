Home / Markets / Capital Market News / HDFC Bank update on issue of bonus shares

HDFC Bank update on issue of bonus shares

Last Updated : Aug 01 2025 | 9:04 PM IST
HDFC Bank announced that in order to give effect of the bonus issue on the American Depositary Shares (ADS) listed on the New York Stock Exchange, it has been decided to retain the same conversion ratio of ADS i.e. each ADS would represent 3 equity shares of Re.1 each and accordingly the Bank would direct JP Morgan Chase Bank, NA, depositary for the ADS, to increase the number of total ADS in the ratio of 1:1, post receipt of approval from the Members which has been sought by way of Postal Ballot.

First Published: Aug 01 2025 | 8:43 PM IST

