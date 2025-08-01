Home / Markets / Capital Market News / IMD says rainfall in Aug-Sept this year expected to be more than 106% of the long period average

IMD says rainfall in Aug-Sept this year expected to be more than 106% of the long period average

Image
Last Updated : Aug 01 2025 | 6:07 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
India Meteorological Department (IMD), stated that above Normal rainfall (>106% of Long Period Average (LPA)) is most likely over the country during the second half of the southwest monsoon season (August to September) 2025. During the second half of the monsoon season, normal to above normal rainfall is most likely over most parts of the country except many parts of northeast and adjoining areas of east India, some isolated regions of central India and south western parts of peninsular India where below normal rainfall is likely. During August 2025, rainfall over the country is likely to be within the normal range (94% to 106% of the LPA. Normal to above normal rainfall is very likely over many parts of the country except many parts of central India, western parts of peninsular India, northeast India and some parts of east and northwest India where it is likely to be below normal.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

GST collection rises 7.5% in Jul-25

Shree Ganesh Remedies consolidated net profit declines 25.81% in the June 2025 quarter

Sah Polymers consolidated net profit rises 175.86% in the June 2025 quarter

Ramkrishna Forgings consolidated net profit declines 78.46% in the June 2025 quarter

Venus Remedies consolidated net profit rises 686.89% in the June 2025 quarter

First Published: Aug 01 2025 | 5:56 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story