HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd eases for fifth straight session

HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 759.55, down 0.3% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 12.63% in last one year as compared to a 11.43% rally in NIFTY and a 18.48% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.

HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 759.55, down 0.3% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.42% on the day, quoting at 26018. The Sensex is at 85046.68, up 0.44%.HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd has gained around 2.33% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 0.25% in last one month and is currently quoting at 27546.75, up 0.1% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 4.97 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 22.89 lakh shares in last one month.