Netweb Technologies India receives ESG rating of 68.2

Last Updated : Nov 19 2025 | 2:04 PM IST
Netweb Technologies India announced that SES ESG RESEARCH, a SEBI registered Category-II SEBI ESG Ratings Provider (SES), based on the data pertaining to the Financial Year 2024-25 of the Company, which is available in the public domain, has assigned an ESG Score of 68.2 to the Company, which is improved by 7.9 on a year-on-year comparison.

First Published: Nov 19 2025 | 1:43 PM IST

