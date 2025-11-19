Netweb Technologies India receives ESG rating of 68.2

Netweb Technologies India announced that SES ESG RESEARCH, a SEBI registered Category-II SEBI ESG Ratings Provider (SES), based on the data pertaining to the Financial Year 2024-25 of the Company, which is available in the public domain, has assigned an ESG Score of 68.2 to the Company, which is improved by 7.9 on a year-on-year comparison.

