NTPC Green commences commercial operation of 75.5 MW of Khavda-1 solar PV project

Last Updated : Nov 19 2025 | 2:16 PM IST
NTPC Green Energy announced that consequent upon successfully commissioning, part capacity of 75.5 MW out of 1255 MW Khavda-1 solar PV project under CPSU scheme Phase II Tranche III located in Gujarat of NTPC Renewable Energy, a wholly owned subsidiary of NTPC Green Energy, is declared on commercial operation with effect from 0:00 Hrs of 19 November 2025.

The current commercial capacity of NGEL Group stands at 7563.575 MW. With the addition of this capacity, the total installed capacity of NGEL Group will increase to 7639.075 MW.

First Published: Nov 19 2025 | 1:47 PM IST

