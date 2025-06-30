HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd spurts 1.21%, up for five straight sessions

HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 816.7, up 1.21% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 35.95% in last one year as compared to a 5.8% gain in NIFTY and a 15.29% gain in the Nifty Financial Services.

HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 816.7, up 1.21% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.37% on the day, quoting at 25542.5. The Sensex is at 83744.14, down 0.37%. HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd has added around 6.52% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd is a constituent, has added around 3.01% in last one month and is currently quoting at 27344.05, down 0.37% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 14.39 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 31.79 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 819.6, up 1.53% on the day. HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd is up 35.95% in last one year as compared to a 5.8% gain in NIFTY and a 15.29% gain in the Nifty Financial Services index.