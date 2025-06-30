Bank of Baroda gains for fifth session

Bank of Baroda is quoting at Rs 247.33, up 2.49% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 9.12% in last one year as compared to a 5.8% jump in NIFTY and a 9.22% jump in the Nifty Bank.

Bank of Baroda gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 247.33, up 2.49% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.37% on the day, quoting at 25542.5. The Sensex is at 83744.14, down 0.37%. Bank of Baroda has slipped around 2.92% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which Bank of Baroda is a constituent, has slipped around 2.72% in last one month and is currently quoting at 57443.9, down 0.04% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 121.23 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 112.6 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 249.48, up 2.6% on the day.