Aion-Tech Solutions Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Jun 30 2025 | 1:04 PM IST
Indef Manufacturing Ltd, Best Agrolife Ltd, Diamond Power Infrastructure Ltd and Indraprastha Medical Corporation Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 30 June 2025.

Aion-Tech Solutions Ltd surged 10.00% to Rs 74.69 at 11:37 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 96415 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6636 shares in the past one month.

Indef Manufacturing Ltd spiked 10.00% to Rs 506.6. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 24772 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 42603 shares in the past one month.

Best Agrolife Ltd soared 9.99% to Rs 355.65. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 10930 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5884 shares in the past one month.

Diamond Power Infrastructure Ltd advanced 9.32% to Rs 141.4. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 5.95 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.93 lakh shares in the past one month.

Indraprastha Medical Corporation Ltd spurt 9.27% to Rs 491. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.34 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15951 shares in the past one month.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jun 30 2025 | 12:15 PM IST

