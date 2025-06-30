Tata Motors Ltd soars 0.33%, rises for fifth straight session

Tata Motors Ltd is quoting at Rs 689.15, up 0.33% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 31.23% in last one year as compared to a 5.8% spurt in NIFTY and a 5.62% spurt in the Nifty Auto.

Tata Motors Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 689.15, up 0.33% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.37% on the day, quoting at 25542.5. The Sensex is at 83744.14, down 0.37%. Tata Motors Ltd has dropped around 3.15% in last one month.

