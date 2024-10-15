Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Tata AIA Life nets Rs 25 cr premium since starting policy sale on Neu App

Customers can get insurance policies in three clicks on the Tata Group's super app

Tata Neu
Representative Image of Tata Neu app.
Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 15 2024 | 10:51 PM IST
Tata AIA Life on Tuesday said it has netted an annualised premium of Rs 25 crore within three months of starting to distribute policies on the Tata Neu App.

Customers can get insurance policies in three clicks on the Tata Group's super app, according to a statement.

First Published: Oct 15 2024 | 10:51 PM IST

