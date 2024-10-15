Tata AIA Life nets Rs 25 cr premium since starting policy sale on Neu App

Tata AIA Life on Tuesday said it has netted an annualised premium of Rs 25 crore within three months of starting to distribute policies on the Tata Neu App.

Customers can get insurance policies in three clicks on the Tata Group's super app, according to a statement.

Mastercard



Mastercard relocates 6,000 technologists and engineers to new Pune facility



Payments major Mastercard on Tuesday relocated its team of 6,000 technologists and engineers supporting global operations into a newer facility spread over 5 lakh sq ft in Pune.

Pune is home to the largest workforce in the world for the company, which has tech hubs in Arlington, Dublin, New York, St Louis, Sydney, and Vancouver as well, as per a statement.