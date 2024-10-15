Godrej Industries Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Oil India Ltd, Newgen Software Technologies Ltd, National Aluminium Company Ltd and Symphony Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 15 October 2024. Oil India Ltd, Newgen Software Technologies Ltd, National Aluminium Company Ltd and Symphony Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 15 October 2024. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Godrej Industries Ltd lost 5.95% to Rs 1035.85 at 14:47 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 8457 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10319 shares in the past one month.

Oil India Ltd crashed 5.23% to Rs 555.45. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.53 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.04 lakh shares in the past one month.

Newgen Software Technologies Ltd tumbled 4.51% to Rs 1290.95. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.99 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 41566 shares in the past one month.

National Aluminium Company Ltd dropped 4.33% to Rs 216.7. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 3.47 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11.53 lakh shares in the past one month.

Symphony Ltd plummeted 3.92% to Rs 1769.45. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 17801 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18562 shares in the past one month.

