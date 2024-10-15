Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / CESC gains after arm inks pact to acquire Deshraj Solar Energy

CESC gains after arm inks pact to acquire Deshraj Solar Energy

Image
Last Updated : Oct 15 2024 | 10:51 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

CESC advanced 3.71% to Rs 194.35 after the company's subsidiary, purvah green power entered into a share purchase agreement to acquire 100% stake in Deshraj Solar Energy on a fully diluted basis.

Deshraj Solar Energy engaged in the development of a solar photovoltaic (PV) power plant of 300 megawatt capacity in India and its related activities.

The company will acquire Deshraj Solar Energy to expand the renewable energy business. The said acquisition will be completed within two days.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Post the completion of acquisition of shares, the Deshraj Solar Energy will become a step-down subsidiary of the company.

CESC is a fully-integrated electrical utility company. The company's other business segments include power, organized retailing, property development and business process outsourcing.

The companys consolidated net profit increased 5.4% to Rs 388 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared with Rs 368 crore in Q1 FY24. Net sales jumped 12.8% YoY to Rs 4,863 crore in Q1 FY25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Tata AIA Life nets Rs 25 cr premium since starting policy sale on Neu App

Premium

Institutions rule: COCD's path to the Nobel in economics this year

Goldman Sachs profit beats estimates as bond sales boost investment banking

SCO Summit 2024: S Jaishankar arrives in Pakistan; first visit in nine yrs

Term insurance for self-employed: Get 10-15X cover, add premium waiver

First Published: Oct 15 2024 | 3:05 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story