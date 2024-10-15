CESC gains after arm inks pact to acquire Deshraj Solar Energy

CESC advanced 3.71% to Rs 194.35 after the company's subsidiary, purvah green power entered into a share purchase agreement to acquire 100% stake in Deshraj Solar Energy on a fully diluted basis.

Deshraj Solar Energy engaged in the development of a solar photovoltaic (PV) power plant of 300 megawatt capacity in India and its related activities.

The company will acquire Deshraj Solar Energy to expand the renewable energy business. The said acquisition will be completed within two days.

Post the completion of acquisition of shares, the Deshraj Solar Energy will become a step-down subsidiary of the company.