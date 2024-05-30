Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Healthcare Global Enterprises consolidated net profit rises 154.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Healthcare Global Enterprises consolidated net profit rises 154.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 9:30 AM IST
Sales rise 11.85% to Rs 493.25 crore

Net profit of Healthcare Global Enterprises rose 154.00% to Rs 21.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 8.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 11.85% to Rs 493.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 440.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 64.08% to Rs 48.14 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 29.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 12.80% to Rs 1907.87 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1691.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales493.25440.98 12 1907.871691.41 13 OPM %18.6617.30 -17.2817.66 - PBDT70.3055.33 27 238.18208.34 14 PBT24.3213.13 85 63.8244.87 42 NP21.268.37 154 48.1429.34 64

First Published: May 30 2024 | 7:41 AM IST

