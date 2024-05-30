Healthcare Global Enterprises consolidated net profit rises 154.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 11.85% to Rs 493.25 crore

Net profit of Healthcare Global Enterprises rose 154.00% to Rs 21.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 8.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 11.85% to Rs 493.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 440.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 64.08% to Rs 48.14 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 29.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 12.80% to Rs 1907.87 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1691.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

