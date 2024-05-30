Healthcare Global Enterprises consolidated net profit rises 154.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 11.85% to Rs 493.25 croreNet profit of Healthcare Global Enterprises rose 154.00% to Rs 21.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 8.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 11.85% to Rs 493.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 440.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 64.08% to Rs 48.14 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 29.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 12.80% to Rs 1907.87 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1691.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Powered by Capital Market - Live News