Kridhan Infra reports consolidated net loss of Rs 199.16 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Kridhan Infra reports consolidated net loss of Rs 199.16 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 9:30 AM IST
Sales decline 59.13% to Rs 0.85 crore

Net Loss of Kridhan Infra reported to Rs 199.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 19.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 59.13% to Rs 0.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 209.12 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 64.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 84.88% to Rs 0.85 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.852.08 -59 0.855.62 -85 OPM %74.1234.62 -21.180.71 - PBDT0.950.83 14 1.010.88 15 PBT0.870.72 21 0.610.31 97 NP-199.16-19.65 -914 -209.12-64.33 -225

First Published: May 30 2024 | 7:41 AM IST

