Healthcare shares fall

Healthcare stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Healthcare index falling 383.37 points or 1.09% at 34934.82 at 13:46 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Healthcare index, Max Healthcare Institute Ltd (down 8.41%), Global Health Ltd (down 6.57%),Rainbow Childrens Medicare Ltd (down 5.82%),J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd (down 5.01%),Bajaj Healthcare Ltd (down 4.52%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Shalby Ltd (down 4.25%), Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd (down 3.43%), Kovai Medical Center & Hospital Ltd (down 3.39%), Medicamen Biotech Ltd (down 3.34%), and Artemis Medicare Services Ltd (down 3.12%).

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

On the other hand, Wockhardt Ltd (up 4.47%), Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd (up 4.39%), and Solara Active Pharma Sciences Ltd (up 4.16%) moved up.

At 13:46 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 48.82 or 0.07% at 72353.7.

The Nifty 50 index was up 2.4 points or 0.01% at 21953.55.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 97.24 points or 0.22% at 44900.9.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 9.33 points or 0.07% at 13302.23.

On BSE,1637 shares were trading in green, 2109 were trading in red and 120 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News