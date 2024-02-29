Japanese Yen Jumps On Hawkish Comments By BoJ's Takata

The Japanese yen climbed to a near two-week high against the dollar on Thursday following hawkish comments from the Bank of Japan (BoJ) board member Hajime Takata. Bank of Japan board member Hajime Takata said that the central bank must consider taking a nimble and flexible approach towards an exit from ultra-loose monetary policy as the achievement of the 2% inflation target is becoming within sight. USDJPY pair came under selling pressure and dropped over half a percent to 149.66, falling below 150 levels for the first time in almost two weeks. Moreover, dollar staying lower ahead of crucial PCE data is also adding pressure on the USDJPY pair. The pair is currently quoting at 149.76, down 0.60% on the day. Meanwhile, JPYINR futures on NSE also gained momentum and is trading at 55.69, up 0.52% on the day.

