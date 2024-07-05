Healthcare shares rise

Healthcare stocks were trading with gains, with the BSE Healthcare index rising 246.58 points or 0.65% at 38113.03 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Healthcare index, Shilpa Medicare Ltd (up 10.36%), Sastasundar Ventures Ltd (up 7.82%),Suven Life Sciences Ltd (up 7.34%),Indraprastha Medical Corporation Ltd (up 5.76%),Hester Biosciences Ltd (up 3.26%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Vimta Labs Ltd (up 3.05%), Marksans Pharma Ltd (up 2.95%), Shalby Ltd (up 2.65%), Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services Ltd (up 2.55%), and Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd (up 2.55%).

On the other hand, Bajaj Healthcare Ltd (down 3.55%), Ajanta Pharma Ltd (down 2.12%), and Metropolis Healthcare Ltd (down 2.11%) moved lower.

At 09:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 195.75 or 0.36% at 53970.88.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 26.59 points or 0.17% at 16130.55.

The Nifty 50 index was down 82.15 points or 0.34% at 24220.

The BSE Sensex index was down 411.38 points or 0.51% at 79638.29.

On BSE,1802 shares were trading in green, 1327 were trading in red and 98 were unchanged.

