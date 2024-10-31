Healthcare stocks edge higher

Healthcare stocks were trading in green, with the BSE Healthcare index increasing 435.76 points or 1.01% at 43550.89 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Healthcare index, Cipla Ltd (up 7.76%), Poly Medicure Ltd (up 5.3%),Unichem Laboratories Ltd (up 4.08%),Rainbow Childrens Medicare Ltd (up 3.73%),Syncom Formulations (India) Ltd (up 3.28%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were FDC Ltd (up 3.03%), Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals Ltd (up 3.02%), Wockhardt Ltd (up 2.9%), Dishman Carbogen Amcis Ltd (up 2.85%), and Concord Biotech Ltd (up 2.66%).

On the other hand, Indraprastha Medical Corporation Ltd (down 3.58%), Shalby Ltd (down 1.93%), and Gufic BioSciences Ltd (down 1.64%) turned lower.

At 09:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 420.15 or 0.78% at 54528.18.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 10.05 points or 0.06% at 15871.57.

The Nifty 50 index was down 79.5 points or 0.33% at 24261.35.

More From This Section

The BSE Sensex index was down 163.98 points or 0.21% at 79778.2.

On BSE,2115 shares were trading in green, 924 were trading in red and 102 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News