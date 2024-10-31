Capital Goods stocks edge higher

Capital Goods stocks were trading in green, with the BSE Capital Goods index increasing 1578.42 points or 2.33% at 69238.05 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Capital Goods index, Grindwell Norton Ltd (up 8.06%), Larsen & Toubro Ltd (up 6.33%),Elgi Equipments Ltd (up 3.75%),Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd (up 3.68%),Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (up 1.95%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Thermax Ltd (up 1.56%), LMW Ltd (up 1.45%), SKF India Ltd (up 1.2%), Finolex Cables Ltd (up 1.17%), and Bharat Dynamics Ltd (up 1.15%).

On the other hand, Carborundum Universal Ltd (down 1.25%), Bharat Electronics Ltd (down 0.8%), and Suzlon Energy Ltd (down 0.44%) turned lower.

At 09:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 420.15 or 0.78% at 54528.18.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 10.05 points or 0.06% at 15871.57.

The Nifty 50 index was down 79.5 points or 0.33% at 24261.35.

The BSE Sensex index was down 163.98 points or 0.21% at 79778.2.

On BSE,2115 shares were trading in green, 924 were trading in red and 102 were unchanged.

