Industrials stocks rise

Industrials stocks were trading with gains, with the BSE Industrials index increasing 282.73 points or 1.93% at 14969.76 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Industrials index, WPIL Ltd (up 9.29%), Grindwell Norton Ltd (up 8.06%),Jupiter Wagons Ltd (up 6.99%),Larsen & Toubro Ltd (up 6.33%),NIBE Ltd (up 5%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Paras Defence and Space Technologies Ltd (up 5%), DCX Systems Ltd (up 5%), GE Power India Ltd (up 5%), DCM Shriram Ltd (up 4.91%), and H.G. Infra Engineering Ltd (up 4.49%).

On the other hand, Electrosteel Castings Ltd (down 6.55%), Godawari Power & Ispat Ltd (down 3.67%), and IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd (down 2.67%) turned lower.

At 09:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 420.15 or 0.78% at 54528.18.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 10.05 points or 0.06% at 15871.57.

The Nifty 50 index was down 79.5 points or 0.33% at 24261.35.

More From This Section

The BSE Sensex index was down 163.98 points or 0.21% at 79778.2.

On BSE,2115 shares were trading in green, 924 were trading in red and 102 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News