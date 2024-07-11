Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India's Vegetable Oil Imports Up 18% In June

India's Vegetable Oil Imports Up 18% In June

Image
Last Updated : Jul 11 2024 | 2:51 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Solvent Extractors Association of India has compiled the Import data of Vegetable Oils (edible & non-edible) for the month of June 2024. Import of vegetable oils during June 2024 is reported at 1,550,659 tons compared to 1,314,476 tons in June 2023, consisting 1,527,481 tons of edible oils and 23,178 tons of non-edible oils i.e. up by 18%. The overall import of vegetable oils during first eight months of the oil year during Nov.23 to june 24 is reported at 10,229,106 tons compared to 10,483,120 tons during the same period of last year i.e. down by 2%.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

MP: 10 schools to return Rs 65 crore fees illegally collected from students

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex down 100 pts, Nifty tests 24,300; ONGC, Oil India soar up to 13%

Reliance Jio could list at $112bn valuation, 15% upside in RIL: Jefferies

LIVE: Supreme Court adjourns hearing of pleas demanding NEET-UG re-test; case listed for Jul 18

Premium

Ashish Kacholia-owned stock up 86% in 27 days; zooms 169% from March low

First Published: Jul 11 2024 | 2:30 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story