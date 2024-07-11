Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

NDR Auto Components Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Jul 11 2024 | 2:51 PM IST
R O Jewels Ltd, N K Industries Ltd, Mcleod Russel India Ltd and Manaksia Aluminium Company Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 11 July 2024.

NDR Auto Components Ltd crashed 6.15% to Rs 1039.85 at 14:32 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 17109 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10195 shares in the past one month.

R O Jewels Ltd lost 5.70% to Rs 4.8. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 7.35 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 23.34 lakh shares in the past one month.

N K Industries Ltd tumbled 5.00% to Rs 57.95. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 16 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 308 shares in the past one month.

Mcleod Russel India Ltd slipped 4.98% to Rs 31.87. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2.42 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.35 lakh shares in the past one month.

Manaksia Aluminium Company Ltd pared 4.97% to Rs 34.01. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 70105 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 79091 shares in the past one month.

First Published: Jul 11 2024 | 2:46 PM IST

