HEC Infra Projects standalone net profit declines 43.48% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 44.74% to Rs 28.18 crore

Net profit of HEC Infra Projects declined 43.48% to Rs 0.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 44.74% to Rs 28.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 19.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 497.47% to Rs 4.72 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 42.64% to Rs 73.79 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 51.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

28.1819.4773.7951.736.323.297.146.401.930.806.801.421.930.766.631.200.260.464.720.79

Powered by Capital Market - Live News