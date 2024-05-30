HEC Infra Projects standalone net profit declines 43.48% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 44.74% to Rs 28.18 croreNet profit of HEC Infra Projects declined 43.48% to Rs 0.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 44.74% to Rs 28.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 19.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 497.47% to Rs 4.72 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 42.64% to Rs 73.79 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 51.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Powered by Capital Market - Live News