HEC Infra Projects standalone net profit declines 43.48% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 9:20 AM IST
Sales rise 44.74% to Rs 28.18 crore

Net profit of HEC Infra Projects declined 43.48% to Rs 0.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 44.74% to Rs 28.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 19.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 497.47% to Rs 4.72 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 42.64% to Rs 73.79 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 51.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales28.1819.47 45 73.7951.73 43 OPM %6.323.29 -7.146.40 - PBDT1.930.80 141 6.801.42 379 PBT1.930.76 154 6.631.20 453 NP0.260.46 -43 4.720.79 497

First Published: May 30 2024 | 7:39 AM IST

