HEG consolidated net profit declines 83.44% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 14.89% to Rs 571.46 crore

Net profit of HEG declined 83.44% to Rs 23.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 139.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 14.89% to Rs 571.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 671.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.571.46671.436.7722.5171.23210.2623.73171.9223.04139.12

