HEG consolidated net profit declines 83.44% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 14.89% to Rs 571.46 croreNet profit of HEG declined 83.44% to Rs 23.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 139.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 14.89% to Rs 571.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 671.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales571.46671.43 -15 OPM %6.7722.51 -PBDT71.23210.26 -66 PBT23.73171.92 -86 NP23.04139.12 -83
Powered by Capital Market - Live News