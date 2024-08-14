Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

HEG consolidated net profit declines 83.44% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 14 2024 | 9:09 AM IST
Sales decline 14.89% to Rs 571.46 crore

Net profit of HEG declined 83.44% to Rs 23.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 139.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 14.89% to Rs 571.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 671.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales571.46671.43 -15 OPM %6.7722.51 -PBDT71.23210.26 -66 PBT23.73171.92 -86 NP23.04139.12 -83

First Published: Aug 14 2024 | 7:37 AM IST

