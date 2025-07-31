HEG jumps after Q1 PAT spurts 355% YoY to Rs 105 cr

HEG rallied 7.72% to Rs 575 after the company's consolidated net profit surged 354.99% to Rs 104.83 crore on 7.96% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 616.93 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) soared 437.13% to Rs 127.46 crore in Q1 June 2025, compared with Rs 23.73 crore in Q1 June 2024.

Total expenses fell 2.72% to Rs 572.73 crore in Q1 FY26 compared with Rs 588.74 crore in Q1 FY25. Cost of material consumed stood at Rs 237.29 crore (up 2.65% YoY), employee benefit expenses was at Rs 31.07 crore (up 30.44% YoY) while finance cost stood at Rs 8.18 crore (down 3.42% YoY) during the period under review.