HEG jumps after Q1 PAT spurts 355% YoY to Rs 105 cr

Last Updated : Jul 31 2025 | 10:16 AM IST
HEG rallied 7.72% to Rs 575 after the company's consolidated net profit surged 354.99% to Rs 104.83 crore on 7.96% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 616.93 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) soared 437.13% to Rs 127.46 crore in Q1 June 2025, compared with Rs 23.73 crore in Q1 June 2024.

Total expenses fell 2.72% to Rs 572.73 crore in Q1 FY26 compared with Rs 588.74 crore in Q1 FY25. Cost of material consumed stood at Rs 237.29 crore (up 2.65% YoY), employee benefit expenses was at Rs 31.07 crore (up 30.44% YoY) while finance cost stood at Rs 8.18 crore (down 3.42% YoY) during the period under review.

Meanwhile the companys board approved the expansion plan for the Graphite Electrodes and related products. It proposed the capacity addition of 15,000 TPA, over the current capacity stood at 1,00,000 TPA. The total investment for the expansion is approximately Rs 650 crore, to be funded though internal accruals and debt.

The rationale for the capacity addition includes structural change in the industry, boosting demand of electrodes and healthy payback.

HEG is India's leading graphite electrode manufacturer. It has one of the largest integrated graphite electrode plants in the world, processing sophisticated UHP (ultra high power) electrodes.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

