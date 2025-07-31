AXISCADES secures order worth Rs 151.8 cr from DRDO

AXISCADES Technologies announced the execution of a development contract between Electronics & Radar Development Establishment (LRDE), DRDO, Ministry of Defence and Mistral Solutions, an AXISCADES subsidiary company for the Development of S-Band Octal Digital Transmit and Receive Module (ODTRM) and Octal Digital Receive Module (ODRM). This order aggregating Rs 151.8 crore is awarded for prototype development and will be followed by a production order. The production quantity is for 500 numbers in 2-4 years.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News