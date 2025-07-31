Home / Markets / Capital Market News / AXISCADES secures order worth Rs 151.8 cr from DRDO

AXISCADES secures order worth Rs 151.8 cr from DRDO

Last Updated : Jul 31 2025 | 9:50 AM IST
AXISCADES Technologies announced the execution of a development contract between Electronics & Radar Development Establishment (LRDE), DRDO, Ministry of Defence and Mistral Solutions, an AXISCADES subsidiary company for the Development of S-Band Octal Digital Transmit and Receive Module (ODTRM) and Octal Digital Receive Module (ODRM). This order aggregating Rs 151.8 crore is awarded for prototype development and will be followed by a production order. The production quantity is for 500 numbers in 2-4 years.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jul 31 2025 | 9:26 AM IST

