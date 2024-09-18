GPT Infra bags construction contract from South Eastern Railway

GPT Infraprojects said that it has bagged a contract worth Rs 204 crore for construction of road over bridge from CAO Construction, South Eastern Railway, Kolkata.

The first overbridge will be a 3-lane structure with composite and bow string girders, spanning 152 meters. The second will be a 2-lane bridge with similar girders, spanning 114 meters.

Both bridges will include approach roads and replace existing level crossings. The bridges would be constructed at between Andul-Sankrail stations and Nalpur-Bauria stations of Howrah-Kharagpur section.

The projects will be executed under the supervision of the Deputy Chief Engineer, Construction, Garden Reach, South Eastern Railway.