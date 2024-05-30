Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Heritage Foods consolidated net profit rises 125.88% in the March 2024 quarter

Heritage Foods consolidated net profit rises 125.88% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 9:18 AM IST
Sales rise 16.26% to Rs 950.57 crore

Net profit of Heritage Foods rose 125.88% to Rs 40.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 17.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 16.26% to Rs 950.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 817.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 83.77% to Rs 106.55 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 57.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 17.07% to Rs 3793.90 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3240.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales950.57817.60 16 3793.903240.65 17 OPM %7.224.83 -5.354.00 - PBDT70.5040.45 74 205.91137.89 49 PBT54.8325.83 112 145.0981.74 78 NP40.5017.93 126 106.5557.98 84

First Published: May 30 2024 | 7:39 AM IST

