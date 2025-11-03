Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hero MotoCorp sells 9.94 lakh units during Sep-Oct festive period

Hero MotoCorp sells 9.94 lakh units during Sep-Oct festive period

Image
Last Updated : Nov 03 2025 | 7:04 PM IST
Records sales of 6.35 lakh units in Oct'25

Hero MotoCorp ended the festive period on a high note, recording sales of 994,690 unit registrations on VAHAN.

The Company recorded its second successive month of the festive season with 635,808 wholesale dispatches in October 2025. The positive performance reflects sustained festive momentum and renewed customer confidence, further supported by favorable market conditions, including GST benefits.

During the month, the Company also successfully entered the European markets - Italy, Spain, the UK, France, with globally benchmarked Euro5+ compliant models, led by Hunk 440 and Xpulse 200. With its presence in 52 countries and 5 continents, the Company further strengthened its leadership as a preferred mobility partner for millions of customers globally.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 03 2025 | 6:54 PM IST

