Arvind SmartSpaces consolidated net profit declines 65.15% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 47.09% to Rs 140.51 crore

Net profit of Arvind SmartSpaces declined 65.15% to Rs 14.18 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 40.69 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 47.09% to Rs 140.51 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 265.58 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.140.51265.5821.0224.8426.7065.1225.3063.8414.1840.69

Powered by Capital Market - Live News