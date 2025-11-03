Lloyds Engineering Works consortium bags 4.2 MTPA Pellet Project at SAIL's IISCO steel plant

Lloyds Engineering Works (LEWL) announced that it has been selected as a consortium partner alongside Primetals Technologies India and Primetals Technologies Austria GmbH for the design and execution of a 4.2 mntpa Pellet Plant Complex at Steel Authority of India's (SAIL) IISCO Steel Plant, Burnpur (West Bengal).

The Letter of Acceptance (LOA) issued by SAIL - ISP marks a total consortium contract value of approximately Rs 613 crore (Indian portion) + 18.26 million (Euro portion), with the project scheduled for completion within 39 months from the effective date of the contract. This major win represents a significant milestone for the consortium and reinforces LEWL's growing reputation as a trusted engineering partner to India's core industrial sectors.