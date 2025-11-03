Thomas Cook and SOTC Travel relaunch China holidays for Indians

Thomas Cook (India) and its group company SOTC Travel, have announced the strategic relaunch of China as a key holiday destination for Indian travellers. This move is backed by a series of positive developments, including the strengthening of diplomatic relations between India and China, resumption of direct flight connectivity and a relaxed visa approval process all contributing to a renewed travel demand among Indians.

This growing interest is reiterated by Thomas Cook India and SOTC's internal data, with departures selling out well in advance, even during a traditionally low-season (October-November). Capitalizing on this strong consumer sentiment, the Companies have expanded their China holidays portfolio with a comprehensive suite of itineraries designed to appeal to a wide segment of customers from multi-generational families, Young India's GenZ and millennials, working professionals, frolleagues, couples, seniors and solo travellers.

The enhanced China portfolio blends popular attractions with exciting new destinations and experiences. While favourites like Shanghai's futuristic skyline, iconic Bund waterfront, Xi'an's Terracotta Army, and Beijing's Great Wall and the Forbidden City remain central, the portfolio introduces culturally rich and fresh locales such as Chongqing, a striking 5D city known for its cyberpunk skyline and LED-lit night cruises; Chengdu, home to the Giant Panda reserves and celebrated for its Sichuan cuisine and teahouse culture; and Zhangjiajie, the mystical mountain range that inspired Avatar, featuring glass bridges and mountain elevators. Travellers can look forward to unique experiences including a ride on the world's fastest train - the Shanghai Maglev, immersive storytelling at Chongqing 1949's 360 rotating theatre, spectacular drone shows at Yangtze River waterfront and river cruises, Michelin-starred dining, and private Baijiu distillery sampling.

For their Group Tours, Thomas Cook India and SOTC feature travel via high-speed trains, including the popular Xian-Beijing route. Enhanced comfort is ensured through porter services at major train stations and pre-planned menus that blend Indian favourites with regional Chinese cuisine - with Indian chefs flown in exclusively to cater to vegetarian preferences and the Indian palate. Additionally, the portfolio has multi destination tours to China-Japan for the Cherry Blossom season. In addition to leisure travel, China's advanced infrastructure, expanding flight connectivity and return of trade events are also driving strong potential across both business travel and the MICE segment. With cities like Shanghai, Beijing, and Chengdu emerging as key hubs, Thomas Cook India and SOTC are witnessing increased interest from corporates for business travel as well as for meetings, incentive programs, and conferences.