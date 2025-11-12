Nalin Lease Finance standalone net profit rises 10.14% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 4.32% to Rs 1.69 crore

Net profit of Nalin Lease Finance rose 10.14% to Rs 0.76 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.69 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 4.32% to Rs 1.69 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.62 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.1.691.6267.4670.371.091.201.071.160.760.69

