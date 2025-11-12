Norben Tea & Exports standalone net profit declines 88.66% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 26.91% to Rs 2.39 crore

Net profit of Norben Tea & Exports declined 88.66% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.97 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 26.91% to Rs 2.39 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3.27 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.2.393.2721.3441.900.261.110.110.970.110.97

