Hexaware Technologies partners with Fixie.ai

Hexaware Technologies has announced a new partnership with Fixie.ai, a market leader in voice AI technology. As part of this collaboration, Hexaware will integrate Fixie's Ultravox Realtime platform into its enterprise solutions to deliver faster, smarter, and more natural voice-powered interactions for its clients.

Fixie's Ultravox Realtime brings enterprise-grade voice recognition, and a scalable architecture designed to handle thousands of concurrent calls. For Hexaware, it adds another powerful tool to help clients reimagine customer engagement with voice AI that is fast, reliable, and ready for real-world deployment.

"Our partnership with Fixie will enable them to access larger enterprise requirements across industries while enhancing our ability to simplify enterprise AI adoption for our clients," said Vinod Chandran, Chief Operations OAicer at Hexaware. With its developer-friendly design, accuracy, security and scalability, Ultravox Realtime is perfectly suited for the high-volume, integrated deployments our clients require. This collaboration enables us to deliver superior voice experiences, faster and more responsive customer interactions, especially during peak loads and multilingual situations.

As part of the partnership, Hexaware is also supporting Fixie's open-source eAorts by donating GPU computing resources. This will help accelerate the training of future Ultravox models, strengthening the open-source AI community while unlocking even more potential for enterprise users.

