Rail Vikas Nigam signs MoU with Texmaco Rail & Engineering

Last Updated : May 29 2025 | 7:50 PM IST
Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) has signed MoU with Texmaco Rail & Engineering. The MoU aims to establish a framework for collaboration in areas of mutual interest, particularly in the field of railway infrastructure and allied sectors.

The areas of collaboration may include, but shall not be limited to, the following sectors:

1. Manufacture and Maintenance of Rolling Stock

2. Operation and Maintenance of Rolling Stock and Workshops

3. Future Collaboration and Strategic Initiatives- a) Establishment/Operation for Wheel Set Manufacturing Facility & Bogie Manufacturing Plants b) Manufacturing of Metro Coaches and Trainsets in India c) Execution of EPC and Allied Infrastructure Projects d) Technology & Innovation in areas of automation, digitalization, sustainable solutions, artificial intelligence, data analytics, green technologies, and other progressive fields relevant to railway infrastructure, manufacturing, operations, and maintenance.

First Published: May 29 2025 | 7:26 PM IST

