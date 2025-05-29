TVS Motor launches TVS Jupiter 125 Dual Tone SmartXonnect

TVS Motor Company announced the launch of the TVS Jupiter 125 Dual Tone SmartXonnect (SXC), the latest variant in the successful TVS Jupiter line-up. Built to deliver Zyada - more style, more features, and more value, the new scooter stays true to the brand's promise of Har 125cc Scooter Se Zyada.

With its progressive neo-masculine design and segment-first features, the TVS Jupiter 125 Dual Tone SXC caters to today's riders who expect their everyday commute to reflect their aspirations. It also debuts two eye-catching dual-tone colour options; Ivory- Brown and Ivory Grey, that perfectly complement the premium sensibilities of urban India.

Speaking on the launch, Aniruddha Haldar, Senior Vice President Head Commuter & EV Business and Head Corporate Brand & Media, TVS Motor Company, said, Today's customers are not just buying a scooter, they are investing in a reflection of their progressiveness. After the successful launch of TVS Jupiter 110, it made perfect sense to give the TVS Jupiter 125 a fresh update. The TVS Jupiter 125 Dual Tone SXC represents that evolution, delivering an optimum mix of performance, comfort, and advanced connectivity. With this launch, we reinforce our 'Zyada' philosophy, giving our riders more of everything that matters.

