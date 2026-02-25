HG Infra rises after emerging L1 bidder for Rs 1,582-cr NHAI project

H.G. Infra Engineering rose 2.17% to Rs 582.25 after the company said it has been declared the lowest bidder (L1) by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for a road project in Odisha under the Hybrid Annuity Mode (HAM).

The project involves construction from Gobindpur (NH-55) to Tangi near Bandola Toll Plaza (NH-16), covering a length of 40.33 km in Odisha under NH(O).

The estimated project cost is Rs 1,827.33 crore, while HG Infras bid stands at Rs 1,582.11 crore, excluding applicable GST. The project is to be completed within 910 days. The contract has been awarded by a domestic entity.